Today, 10:30 PM
Super_Megatron
Funko Pop Retro Toys G1 Tracks Revealed


Via Instagram user @funkomatt*we have our first look at the new*Funko Pop Retro Toys G1 Tracks. This figure was rumored to be revealed at New York Comic Con, but it seems it was pushed back to a later date together with other Funko Pop figures. See the mirrored images after the break and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Funko Pop Retro Toys G1 Tracks Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
