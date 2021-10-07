|
Funko Pop Retro Toys G1 Tracks Revealed
Via Instagram user @funkomatt
*we have our first look at the new*Funko Pop Retro Toys G1 Tracks. This figure was rumored to be revealed at New York Comic Con, but it seems it was pushed back to a later date together with other Funko Pop figures. See the mirrored images after the break and then let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
