Today, 04:40 PM
Transformers Legends Godbomber Production Sample Images


Takara-Tomy’s @TF_PR account has shared some images showing the final production sample of Transformers Legends Godbomber, who is hitting store shelves in less than a week’s time in Japan. The mighty Autobot is a support unit to Super Ginrai who appeared in the Masterforce series, where he was a secondary trailer for Ginrai’s truck mode, as well as forming the armor which enabled Super Ginrai to achieve his most powerful form, God Ginrai! Either as a stand alone figure, or as a combiner, Godbomber is shaping up to be a fantastic Japan-exclusive release. Here is hoping that rumor of &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Legends Godbomber Production Sample Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



