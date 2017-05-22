Via Markmeets.com
, we’ve got the date and the place of the worldwide premiere of Transformers The Last Knight. The next installment into the Transformers live-action movie franchise is set to have its red carpet premiere screening at*Leicester Square*in*London, in the UK, on Sunday, 18 June. With the heavy influence from British legend King Arthur in the plot, as well as a sequence involving the famous wartime Prime Minister Winston Churchill, it makes sense for The Last Knight to debut*in the UK. Watch this space for more Transformers movie news, including details of other early screenings.
