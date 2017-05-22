Here is something bizarre. It appears that the Titans Return Strength set – also known as “Siege on Cybertron” – is showing up in the computer systems of Canadian software and hardware stores. Stores such as*SoftwareCity.ca
,*PC-Canada
, and*DirectDial
*are listing “1pk Transformers Gen Series Strength”, which is the working name of the Siege on Cybertron set. This implies that the set’s Big Bad Toy Store exclusivity only applies to the US, and it will be available through other channels elsewhere in the world.* Stay » Continue Reading.
