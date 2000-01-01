Located in Mississauga, ON. I can ship within Canada, Local (GTA) pickup preferred
Haves:
Transformers:
Hot Toys:
- Acid Storm (Hasbro) - MISB - 120
- Mastermind Creations - Reformatted R-01 Terminus Hexatron - MISB - 100
- Mastermind Creations - Terminus Hexatron Shadow Emissary - MISB - 100
Sideshow Collectibles:
- Iron Man Mark XXIV Tank - (MISB) - 300
Wants:
Animated:
- Premium Format Sinestro Yellow Lantern Corps (Exclusive) Opened for inspection - 550
- Premium Format Sinestro Green Lantern Corps Opened for inspection - 550
- Deadpool (Exclusive with Headpool)- Sixth Scale Figure - MISB - 250
Prime:
- Blackout (Voyager)
- Shadow Blade Megatron (Leader)