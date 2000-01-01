Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
ryceball89
ryceball89 Sales Thread
Located in Mississauga, ON. I can ship within Canada, Local (GTA) pickup preferred

Haves:

Transformers:
  • Acid Storm (Hasbro) - MISB - 120
  • Mastermind Creations - Reformatted R-01 Terminus Hexatron - MISB - 100
  • Mastermind Creations - Terminus Hexatron Shadow Emissary - MISB - 100

Hot Toys:
  • Iron Man Mark XXIV  Tank - (MISB) - 300

Sideshow Collectibles:
  • Premium Format Sinestro  Yellow Lantern Corps (Exclusive)  Opened for inspection - 550
  • Premium Format Sinestro  Green Lantern Corps  Opened for inspection - 550
  • Deadpool (Exclusive with Headpool)- Sixth Scale Figure - MISB - 250

Wants:

Animated:
  • Blackout (Voyager)
  • Shadow Blade Megatron (Leader)
Prime:
  • Nemesis Prime (AM-25)
