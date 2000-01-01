Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:35 PM
MrFancypant5
Generation 1
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: GTA
Posts: 32
WTB: RID 1 Step Springload (Or other 1 Step RID)
Hello,
I am hoping you can help me on this one....
My son's birthday is coming up and he really really wants RID Springload (1 Step)
Here is what it looks like:
https://www.amazon.ca/Transformers-R.../dp/B00WO0B88M
Also may be interested in other 1 Step RID Figures in the series as well. Please let me know!
MrFancypant5
Today, 01:47 PM
The7thParallel
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,000
Re: WTB: RID 1 Step Springload (Or other 1 Step RID)
Sure, you can have mine.
The7thParallel
