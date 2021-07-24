Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Masterpiece MP-53+ Crosscut Revealed


Thanks to the detective work of 2005 Board member*aniline*we have our first look at the upcoming*Transformers Masterpiece MP-53+ Crosscut. This figure is a retool and redeco of Mastepiece MP-53 Skids inspired by the E-Hobby exclusive Crosscut from 2002. The figure listing can be found via a search in Takara Tomy Mall website, but it’s still inactive but we can access to a small image of this new Masterpiece. Click on the bar to see the mirrored image on this news post and let us know your impressions about Crosscut on the 2005 Board!

The post Transformers Masterpiece MP-53+ Crosscut Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



