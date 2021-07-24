|
Transformers Masterpiece MP-53+ Crosscut Revealed
Thanks to the detective work of 2005 Board member*aniline*we have our first look at the upcoming*Transformers Masterpiece MP-53+ Crosscut. This figure is a retool and redeco of Mastepiece MP-53 Skids inspired by the E-Hobby exclusive Crosscut
from 2002. The figure listing can be found via a search in Takara Tomy Mall website
, but it’s still inactive but we can access to a small image of this new Masterpiece. Click on the bar to see the mirrored image on this news post and let us know your impressions about Crosscut on the 2005 Board!
The post Transformers Masterpiece MP-53+ Crosscut Revealed
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca