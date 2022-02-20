|
Transformers Studio Series Wave 15 Voyager, Wave 1 Core And Buzzworthy Bumblebee Wave
A good week for fellow collectors in the UK. 2005 Boards member*Prescient*found the new Studio Series SS-83 Bumblebee Movie Soundwave at several Smyths stores. To top it all,*Prescient also found the new Studio Series Bumblebee Movie Core Shockwave and Ravage plus Buzzworhty Bumblebee*B-127 (masked), Kup and Cliffjumper (new cartoon accurate redecos) at*Forbidden Planet Southampton. Happy hunting!
