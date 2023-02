Today, 05:27 PM #1 GotBot Nexus Maximus Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 2,294 Legacy vs CW Mensaor Review



EDIT: Just bloody realized I have a typo in the threat title and can't edit it. Obviously I means Menasor..oof!



https://youtu.be/p_2u1BASG34 The showdown is now! This is the review for Transformers Legacy Menasor, compared to his Combiner Wars counterpart. I also compare both Stunticon groups in vehicle and robot mode too. I should not, I did some mods to my CW lad to make him much more solid.EDIT: Just bloody realized I have a typo in the threat title and can't edit it. Obviously I means Menasor..oof!

