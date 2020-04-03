Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:10 AM
Super_Megatron
Cang Toys CT-Chiyou-05 Thorgorilla Sketches


Third Party company*Cang Toys, via their*Weibo account, have shared the first sketches of their CT-Chiyou-05 Thorgorilla. This figure is quite a surprise since it’s part of Cang Toys Thunderking (Predaking) combiner team. A new transforming gorilla robot which seems partially inspired by Optimus Primal design buy highly stylized. We are yet to see images of the combiner mode, but it seems Thorgorilla may become the crotch of Thunderking.*Cang Toys have already revealed their*CT-Chiyou-01 Ferocious (Rampage),*CT-Chiyou-02 Landbull (G1 Tantrum),*CT-Chiyou-03 Firmament (G1 Divebomb)*and*CT-Chiyou-04 (G1 Razorclaw). Click on the bar to see the mirrored images. Let us know your &#187; Continue Reading.

