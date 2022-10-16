Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Transformers Collaborative: Street Fighter II Mash-Up Ken/Hot Rod vs. Chun Li/Arcee F


Shoryuken! Thanks to 2005 Boards member*ProtectronPrime we can report that the*Transformers Collaborative: Street Fighter II Mash-Up Ken/Hot Rod vs. Chun Li/Arcee*has been found at US Retail. Following our sighting of the*Street Fighter II Mash-Up Optimus Prime/Ryu vs. Megatron/M. Bison 2-pack, now the second Target exclusive 2-pack with*Ken/Hot Rod vs. Chun Li/Arcee (redecos of the Power Of The Primes molds, released in Japan in 2018) was found at*a Target in*Grand Canyon Target, Nevada.*You can still pre-order both sets via Target website. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Collaborative: Street Fighter II Mash-Up Ken/Hot Rod vs. Chun Li/Arcee Found At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



