According to Jorge Villacorta from Transformers Peru Facebook
, we have a confirmation for*Titans Return Legend Wave 3 (Kickback, Gnaw and Bumblebee) finally found at SAGA in Open Plaza Angamos in Lima, Peru. The figures have a proce tag of 49.99 Nuevos Soles which is 15.23 US Dollars aproximately. Happy hunting for all Peruvian fans and don’t forget to click on the bar to check the pictures and share your thought at the 2005 boards.
Titans Return Legend Wave 3 found in Peru at Retail
.
