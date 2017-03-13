Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,173

RID 3-Step Changers Wave 11 And Activators Combiner Sideswipe Released In Germany



Thanks to 2005 boards member Nevermore, we get a report that Galeria Kaufhof in downtown Essen, Germany has RID Combiner Force Three-Step Changers Grimlock and Seismic Strike Thunderhoof, who haven’t been sighted in Germany yet. Galeria Kaufhof inside the CentrO shopping mall in Oberhausen has Three-Step Changer Seismic Strike Thunderhoof and Activator Combiner Great Byte/Sideswipe, who hasn’t been sighted in Germany yet either. In fact, this might be the first worldwide retail sighting for Great Byte and Sideswipe! Happy hunting for Germany fans, and don’t forget to click on the bar to check the pictures and share your thoughts at



