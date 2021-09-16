Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
IDWs Transformers: Shattered Glass, Issue #2 iTunes Preview


Megatron is the only bot who can stop the three Autobot warlords from acquiring information that could reignite the war, but can he forgive his past mistakes and take up the mantle of Deception leader again? Find out in the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of Shattered Glass issue #2, due for release later this month, then discuss with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Danny Lore (Author), Guido Guidi (Artist), Alex Milne (Cover Artist), Andrew Griffith (Cover Artist), Sara Pitre-Durocher (Cover Artist) Shattered Glass isn't your average Transformers tale… "Shards" is the story of the ongoing battle

The post IDWs Transformers: Shattered Glass, Issue #2 iTunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
