IDWs Transformers: Shattered Glass, Issue #2 iTunes Preview
Megatron is the only bot who can stop the three Autobot warlords from acquiring information that could reignite the war, but can he forgive his past mistakes and take up the mantle of Deception leader again? Find out in the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of Shattered Glass issue #2, due for release later this month, then discuss with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Danny Lore (Author), Guido Guidi (Artist), Alex Milne (Cover Artist), Andrew Griffith (Cover Artist), Sara Pitre-Durocher (Cover Artist) Shattered Glass isn’t your average Transformers tale… “Shards” is the story of the ongoing battle » Continue Reading.
