Re: Transformers Haslab Deathsarus Officially Revealed, Crowdfunding Live Now Well I guess what some people speculated came true.





I will give Hasbro props for keeping the price the same (take the hint ML team).







Also I like the tier unlocks. While I still don't like the idea of a weapon or stand as a tier, at least this time they seemed to have heard the complaints and put more into the tiers.





I guess I'm in since I got Victory Saber, and this is the perfect companion piece to him.





One thing TF team.......c'mon now stop with the grey/resin prototype pics. This thing should have a colour sample (digital, not hardcopy obviously) when you launch.