Today, 07:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Transformers Haslab Deathsarus Officially Revealed, Crowdfunding Live Now


Hasbro just officially launched the next Transformers Haslab with the reveal of Victory Deathsaurus! Coming in at $179.99 he needs 11,000 backers to go into production. At 14k – a weapon pack unlocks. At 17k – a flight stand and Emperor's Throne unlocks. Check out all the details below and after the break, then head on over to Hasbro Pulse to back the project! One of the most feared beings in the known universe, Deathsaurus has spread his reign of terror and destruction for eons. The only force stopping him from achieving ultimate power has been that

The post Transformers Haslab Deathsarus Officially Revealed, Crowdfunding Live Now appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 07:04 PM   #2
canprime
Re: Transformers Haslab Deathsarus Officially Revealed, Crowdfunding Live Now
Well I guess what some people speculated came true.


I will give Hasbro props for keeping the price the same (take the hint ML team).



Also I like the tier unlocks. While I still don't like the idea of a weapon or stand as a tier, at least this time they seemed to have heard the complaints and put more into the tiers.


I guess I'm in since I got Victory Saber, and this is the perfect companion piece to him.


One thing TF team.......c'mon now stop with the grey/resin prototype pics. This thing should have a colour sample (digital, not hardcopy obviously) when you launch.
Today, 07:14 PM   #3
Philtastic
Re: Transformers Haslab Deathsarus Officially Revealed, Crowdfunding Live Now
I love these HasLabs that I have absolutely no interest in. Saving me a ton of money!
Today, 07:32 PM   #4
savagephil
Re: Transformers Haslab Deathsarus Officially Revealed, Crowdfunding Live Now
Backed victory saber definitely going in on this! He has good size too him, love that throne. Best part is price is same as vs
Today, 07:32 PM   #5
Skorpulator
Re: Transformers Haslab Deathsarus Officially Revealed, Crowdfunding Live Now
Quote:
Originally Posted by Philtastic View Post
I love these HasLabs that I have absolutely no interest in. Saving me a ton of money!
What would you like?
Today, 08:31 PM   #6
evenstaves
Re: Transformers Haslab Deathsarus Officially Revealed, Crowdfunding Live Now
How does this work again, does it charge now? Or when the deadline hits, IF it goes into production?

Anyways I DID IT
