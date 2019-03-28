Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,444

FansToys FT-44 Thomas (Masterpiece Scale G1 Astrotrain) Prototype Images



FansToys has always pleased their fans with impressive releases, and we are sure this one is not an exception. We can share for you images of the recentrly revealed prototype of the*FansToys FT-44 Thomas (Masterpiece Scale G1 Astrotrain). FansToys take on Astrotrain brings us a very well designed triple-changer, with cartoon-accurate space shuttle and steam locomotive modes, while keeping a highly poseable and cartoon-accurate robot mode. There are several extra gimmicks and accessories that we are sure will please your optics: Two different faces: serious and angry. Interchangeable chest pieces: cartoon-accurate and toy-accurate. You can display the steam locomotive mode



The post







More... FansToys has always pleased their fans with impressive releases, and we are sure this one is not an exception. We can share for you images of the recentrly revealed prototype of the*FansToys FT-44 Thomas (Masterpiece Scale G1 Astrotrain). FansToys take on Astrotrain brings us a very well designed triple-changer, with cartoon-accurate space shuttle and steam locomotive modes, while keeping a highly poseable and cartoon-accurate robot mode. There are several extra gimmicks and accessories that we are sure will please your optics: Two different faces: serious and angry. Interchangeable chest pieces: cartoon-accurate and toy-accurate. You can display the steam locomotive mode » Continue Reading. The post FansToys FT-44 Thomas (Masterpiece Scale G1 Astrotrain) Prototype Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2019



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.

FREE PARKING



For more info go to __________________The 2019 80s Toy Expo will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.FREE PARKINGFor more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/