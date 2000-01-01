Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 08:57 AM
Dragun
DarkConvoy
Join Date: Jun 2016
Location: Ontario, Canada
Ontario Transformers Lot Sale
Hi everyone,
I’m looking to move some items in bigger batches; message me your potential offer for the following lot - at this time I’m only looking to move the entire lot all at once:

Hasbro Titans Return Fortress Maximus - new

Hasbro G1 Power Master Optimus Prime - complete without box, not played with - only on display

Hasbro Titans Return Trypticon - new

Takara LG31 Fortress Maximus - new

Takara LG35 Super Ginrai (Power Master Optimus Prime) - new

Takara LG43 Trypticon - new

Takara MP01 Convoy (Optimus Prime 1st run) - new

Takara TG23 Metroplex - new

Toynami Macross (Robotech) Strike Valkyrie VF-1S (Not transformable) - new

Toynami Voltron Lion Force 20th Anniversary Masterpiece (numbered certificate) - new

Pickup on weekends in Newmarket or weekdays over lunch near Yorkdale mall; cash only.
Thanks for your time.
