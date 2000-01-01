Today, 08:57 AM #1 Dragun DarkConvoy Join Date: Jun 2016 Location: Ontario, Canada Posts: 76 Ontario Transformers Lot Sale Hi everyone,

I’m looking to move some items in bigger batches; message me your potential offer for the following lot - at this time I’m only looking to move the entire lot all at once:



Hasbro Titans Return Fortress Maximus - new



Hasbro G1 Power Master Optimus Prime - complete without box, not played with - only on display



Hasbro Titans Return Trypticon - new



Takara LG31 Fortress Maximus - new



Takara LG35 Super Ginrai (Power Master Optimus Prime) - new



Takara LG43 Trypticon - new



Takara MP01 Convoy (Optimus Prime 1st run) - new



Takara TG23 Metroplex - new



Toynami Macross (Robotech) Strike Valkyrie VF-1S (Not transformable) - new



Toynami Voltron Lion Force 20th Anniversary Masterpiece (numbered certificate) - new



Pickup on weekends in Newmarket or weekdays over lunch near Yorkdale mall; cash only.

Thanks for your time.

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

