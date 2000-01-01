|
Ontario Transformers Lot Sale
Hi everyone,
I’m looking to move some items in bigger batches; message me your potential offer for the following lot - at this time I’m only looking to move the entire lot all at once:
Hasbro Titans Return Fortress Maximus - new
Hasbro G1 Power Master Optimus Prime - complete without box, not played with - only on display
Hasbro Titans Return Trypticon - new
Takara LG31 Fortress Maximus - new
Takara LG35 Super Ginrai (Power Master Optimus Prime) - new
Takara LG43 Trypticon - new
Takara MP01 Convoy (Optimus Prime 1st run) - new
Takara TG23 Metroplex - new
Toynami Macross (Robotech) Strike Valkyrie VF-1S (Not transformable) - new
Toynami Voltron Lion Force 20th Anniversary Masterpiece (numbered certificate) - new
Pickup on weekends in Newmarket or weekdays over lunch near Yorkdale mall; cash only.
Thanks for your time.