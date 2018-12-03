Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,608

Bumblebee ?Rebel Yell? TV Spot



And we have another Bumblebee Movie TV-Spot to share with you today. As usual, we have some extra seconds of new scenes with Bumblebee, Blitzwing shooting or Dropkick speaking. While the extra seconds of scenes are sure worth to watch, we are sure many fan will be please to listen to the background song: “Rebell Yell” by music legend Billy Idol. Nothing better for an 80’s themed movie to have some great 80’s song! Watch the TV-spot below and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!



The post







More... And we have another Bumblebee Movie TV-Spot to share with you today. As usual, we have some extra seconds of new scenes with Bumblebee, Blitzwing shooting or Dropkick speaking. While the extra seconds of scenes are sure worth to watch, we are sure many fan will be please to listen to the background song: “Rebell Yell” by music legend Billy Idol. Nothing better for an 80’s themed movie to have some great 80’s song! Watch the TV-spot below and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!The post Bumblebee “Rebel Yell” TV Spot appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2019will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.