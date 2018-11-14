Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,456

Hasbro and Toys For Tots: 2018 Campaign



Hasbro and Toys For Tots announced their 2018 campaign: For over 20 years, weve partnered with Toys For Tots to deliver more than 4.5 million toys and games nationwide. We are proud to help once again this year! For every new, unwrapped toy donated, we will match the donation, up to 1 million gifts! We commend this annual drive as part of Hasbro’s



The post







More... Hasbro and Toys For Tots announced their 2018 campaign: For over 20 years, weve partnered with Toys For Tots to deliver more than 4.5 million toys and games nationwide. We are proud to help once again this year! For every new, unwrapped toy donated, we will match the donation, up to 1 million gifts! We commend this annual drive as part of Hasbro’s Be Fearless Be Kind *initiative and encourage you to show your TFW2005 community spirit by participating this year. Learn more about Toys For Tots* here , then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards!The post Hasbro and Toys For Tots: 2018 Campaign appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2019will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.