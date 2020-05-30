Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,734

Rumor: Possible Earthrise Bluestreak Listing



Thanks to the detective work of our very own*Jtprime17*we can share for you a possible new Earthrise Bluestreak listing. As usual, take this with a grain of salt until we get an official confirmation. The information comes from a



The post







More... Thanks to the detective work of our very own*Jtprime17*we can share for you a possible new Earthrise Bluestreak listing. As usual, take this with a grain of salt until we get an official confirmation. The information comes from a locked listing via German website idee+spiel. While there are no images or product description available yet, the url shows the product name and Hasbro product number. TRA WFC Bluestreak Hasbro product number: E74635L0 *Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Click on the discussion link below to share your impressions on the 2005 Boards.The post Rumor: Possible Earthrise Bluestreak Listing appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca