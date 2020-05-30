Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,734
Transformers Earthrise Wave 2 Micromasters New Packaging Images


Via*In Demand Toys*we have some new stock images of the upcoming*Transformers Earthrise Wave 2 Micromasters. We have a look at the packging of*Fuzer &#38; Blast Master (Astro Squad) and*Roller Force &#38; Ground Hog (Race Track Patrol). Very nice small toys for sure and great new additions to the Earthrise line. Check out the images after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers Earthrise Wave 2 Micromasters New Packaging Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



