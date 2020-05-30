|
Transformers Earthrise Wave 2 Micromasters New Packaging Images
Via*In Demand Toys
*we have some new stock images of the upcoming*Transformers Earthrise Wave 2 Micromasters. We have a look at the packging of*Fuzer & Blast Master (Astro Squad) and*Roller Force & Ground Hog (Race Track Patrol). Very nice small toys for sure and great new additions to the Earthrise line. Check out the images after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!
The post Transformers Earthrise Wave 2 Micromasters New Packaging Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca