Destro's departure.



I, Michael Ryan, have been enjoying TFCon since it was in Oakville. It's a wonderful reunion of a tight family and great experience for any Transformer fan and I consider myself lucky for being able to attend with just a bus ride. I've also gotten into a habit of cosplaying, having been Miko and Macho Man and Scott McNeil.



For TFCon 2017, in honor of guest Arthur Burghardt I put together a Destro costume. Pretty good outfit since I spent like 1 day and no money on it. And since Destro is an arms dealer I brought along a prop gun which my ex-roommate had leftover from a short film.



So Saturday evening I'm sitting around waiting for the trivia to start when hotel security approaches me, takes my personal information and says that I need to leave. Because my fake gun disturbed some hotel guests (who were not there for TFcon) I was banned.



I complied with their instructions as I'm not a jerk. I admit that from a distance my gun is a bit too realistic and it was a poor choice to bring it. I do think the lifetime ban was a bit harsh but it's their hotel and their rules.



The next Monday I e-mailed the hotel with a sincere apology and the Front Office Manager was gracious enough to clarify that I'm not actually banned for life and welcome to return to the hotel as long as I'm not dumb enough to bring any authentic looking gun prop again.



I'm extremely sorry to anybody my fake gun bothered and to the staff of TFcon and the hotel for any disturbance my ejection might have created and I hope to return for TFcon 2018. Although I won't be in cosplay or even any attention grabbing clothing. Hopefully we'll eventually look back on the ordeal and laugh.



