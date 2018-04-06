Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,030

Transformers: Power Of The Primes Prime Wave 1 Found In Norway



Power Of The Primes figures continue showing up over the world. This time we can report that*Transformers: Power Of The Primes Prime Wave 1 figures were found In Norway. Wave 1 of Prime Masters, Legends, Deluxes, and Voyagers were spotted at Extra-Leker and Toys”R”Us stores Sandnes, Norway.*These POTP figures are being sold for a cheaper price than usual. $25 per deluxe, for example. Combiner Wars figures were previously sold for almost $50. Thanks our fellow 2005 Boards member*Axos for sharing this information for us. Happy hunting for all fans in Norway! Keep reporting your sightings all around the world at



