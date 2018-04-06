|
TFW2005?s Power of the Primes Beachcomber Gallery
We’ve got another Power of the Primes gallery to share with you, and we’re moving on to the Legends class with*Beachcomber
. The pacifistic Minibot is finally given his due with a new toy in scale with the rest of the Legends class Minibots, and is also one of the best Legends class renditions of the original Minibots to date. Hasbro really got this one on-point with a faithful design and a good level of articulation, as well as a clever transformation. Beachcomber is one of the good ones, in a size class that has been established as one of » Continue Reading.
The post TFW2005’s Power of the Primes Beachcomber Gallery
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 80s Toy Expo 2018
will be Sunday, April 15th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.