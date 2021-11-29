Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDW?s Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Milne Issue #39 Cover A Line Art
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,559
IDW?s Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Milne Issue #39 Cover A Line Art


While the future editor*of and/or license holder publishing Transformers comics may remain matters to be settled in the coming months, TFW2005 member and IDW artist Alex Milne definitely refreshes our solicitations coverage with a line art update for an issue due in shops January 19th, 2022. My cover for Transformers issue 39. I had fun working on the background for this image. Recently I have been super inspired by the work of @Marc_Silvestri and tried to add more of his style of rendering into this piece. &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW?s Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Milne Issue #39 Cover A Line Art appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers 1983 G1 ASTRO MAGNUM Shackwave Galactic Man Shockwave For Parts
Transformers
Transformers Beast Machines - Sonic Attack Jet Incomplete
Transformers
Carlton Cards Heirloom Transformers Lot of 2 Ornaments Megatron Optimus Prime
Transformers
Transformers Earthrise Seeker Elite 2-Pack RAMJET DIRGE Amazon Exclusive NEW
Transformers
Transformers War for Cybertron Lionizer New
Transformers
Transformers War for Cybertron Singe NEW
Transformers
Transformers Armada Unicron
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:41 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.