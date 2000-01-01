Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:24 PM   #1
Bridgemagnet
Generation 1
Join Date: Jan 2016
Location: Moonbase Alpha
Posts: 18
Year of the Rooster Optimus Prime Video Review in 4K UHD
Here is my Review of Year of the Rooster Optimus Prime Platinum Edition.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HOudoZiNREU

and the uncut transformation sequence

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tbGLYbbj4V0
Old Today, 12:46 PM   #2
Poflymn
Machine War
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: Nova Scotia
Posts: 290
Re: Year of the Rooster Optimus Prime Video Review in 4K UHD
really puts into perspective how small it is...for $160 I'd rather get a second Fort Max.
