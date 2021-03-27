Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Deluxe Puffer In-Hand Images


Hot on the heels of Road Ranger in-hand images, now*Via*Chefatron Review on Youtube, we have our first in-hand images of the upcoming*Transformers Deluxe Puffer. This figure looks like a redeco of the*Kingdom Pipes mold we had seen before, inspired by the G1 Pipes European white and blue redeco known as Puffer. we have several comparison shots of Puffer next to Pipes. A nice homage to one of those rare G1 variants. Puffr figure should be part of a new*Transformers Kingdom Golden Disk Collection*together with Road Ranger. Check out all the images on this news post, as &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Deluxe Puffer In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
