Transformers Deluxe Road Rage In-Hand Images
Via*Chefatron Review on Youtube, we have our first in-hand images of the upcoming*Transformers Generations Selects War for Cybertron Voyager Galvatron. Road Ranger looks like an orange and black redeco of the Kingdom Huffer mold with a new head, possible inspired by the*E-Hobby exclusive Road Ranger
*from 2004. We have several side-by-side comparison shots next to Kingdom Huffer for you to spot all the differences. So far we know this figure should be part of a new*Transformers Kingdom Golden Disk Collection
*together with Puffer. Check out all the images on this news post, as well as Chefatron video review, after the » Continue Reading.
