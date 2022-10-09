Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Mechanic Toy x Dr Wu MC-03P Little Monster (Revenge Of The Fallen Wheelie, Pink Varia


Third party company*Dr. Wu*have uploaded, via their*Weibo*account, images of the color prototype of their*MC-03P Little Monster (Revenge Of The Fallen Wheelie, pink variant). This figure is designed by*Mechanic Toy*and released by Dr. Wu. This is the second variant to their take on ROTF Wheelie following the previously revealed clear version. Now we have a very curious pink redeco which will*limited to 200 pieces, and exclusive to Taobao shop Little Bee Prince. This figure is 8 cm tall in robot mode and only 5 cm tall in alt mode. See all the images after the break and then &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Mechanic Toy x Dr Wu MC-03P Little Monster (Revenge Of The Fallen Wheelie, Pink Variant) Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



