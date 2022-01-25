What are Grimlock’s chances in a face off against his greatest opponent yet, the Sun God of Menonia, Soltron? Find out in the iTunes Apple Books preview of King Grimlock issue #5
, due in shops February 2nd, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Steve Orlando (Author), Agustin Padilla (Artist, Cover Artist), Cian Tormey (Cover Artist), Stephen Byrne (Cover Artist)
