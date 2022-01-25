Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 03:40 AM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,762
IDW?s Transformers King Grimlock: Issue #5 iTunes Preview


What are Grimlock’s chances in a face off against his greatest opponent yet, the Sun God of Menonia, Soltron? Find out in the iTunes Apple Books preview of King Grimlock issue #5, due in shops February 2nd, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Steve Orlando (Author), Agustin Padilla (Artist, Cover Artist), Cian Tormey (Cover Artist), Stephen Byrne (Cover Artist)

The post IDW?s Transformers King Grimlock: Issue #5 iTunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



