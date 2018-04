down_shift Moderator Join Date: May 2008 Location: Burlington Posts: 4,961

Transformers Studio Series Wave 1 Leader Class Released at Retail Thanks to Mishap and Cobra Commander we have confirmation that the new Studio Series Leader Class Blackout and Grimlock have been released at Canadian Retail. They have been foubd at Wal-Mart's in Ontario for $69.97 + tax



Have you found these two yet? Are you looking?



