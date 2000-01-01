Hi everyone,
Looking to sell my Transformers Timelines Astrotrain, the Transformers Collector's Club exclusive. The figure is open but complete, and in good condition. Please contact me directly if you'd like additional pictures from different angles. Asking price is $80.
Figure is available for pickup in the Clarkson area of Mississauga, Ontario, or near Dundas Street West and Dupont in Toronto.
For additional info, see the corresponding Kijiji page here: http://www.kijiji.ca/v-view-details....dId=1237740234
.