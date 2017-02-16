Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,011
Robots In Disguise Warrior Class Twinferno In-Depth Look


The official Transformers Instagram account updated with a new story today revealing an in-depth look at the upcoming Warrior Class Twinferno from the Transformers Robots In Disguise line. The story gives us two looks at the upcoming deluxe. One is a close up of the vehicle mode, which is a double-headed dragon inspired jet. The other image is an image of the grey model for the figure. Robots In Disguise Twinferno is presumably going to be in RID Combiner Force warrior Wave 3 (aka Warrior Class Wave 11). Click the title bar to view the new image and &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Robots In Disguise Warrior Class Twinferno In-Depth Look appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



