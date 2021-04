Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,352

Magic Square MS-B33 Deadly (Legends Scale Perceptor) Color Prototype



More... Third party company Magic Square, via their Weibo account , have uploaded images of the color prototype of their*MS-B33 Deadly (Legends Scale Perceptor). This figure is an impressive cartoon-accurate representation of G1 Perceptor for the Legends scale size. It features a wide range of poseabily and a solid microscope mode. Another nice addition for your Legends scale display. We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but you can check all the mirrored images on this news post after the jump. Then click on the discussion link below and share your impressions on the 2005 Board.The post Magic Square MS-B33 Deadly (Legends Scale Perceptor) Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





