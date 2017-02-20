Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
International Transformers News
TFsource News! MB Feilong, MP-34 Cheetor & MP-35 Grapple, FT Sovereign, Extreme Sets
Today, 05:40 PM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,060
TFsource News! MB Feilong, MP-34 Cheetor & MP-35 Grapple, FT Sovereign, Extreme Sets
Our friends and sponsors at TFSource have sent us their latest update. Check out the highlights of the Sourcenews below and read on for the full update. NEW HOT IN STOCK ITEMS: –
FansToys FT-16 Sovereign
–
Make Toys – MRTM-09 – Downbeat
–
Extreme Sets – Pop-Up Diorama – Control Center Set
– <a href="https://tfsource.com/japanese-age-of-extinction/" target="_blank" class="externalLink" rel="nofollow">Transformers Movie 10th Anniversary
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron
Today, 06:02 PM
optimusb39
Masterpiece
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 1,020
Re: TFsource News! MB Feilong, MP-34 Cheetor & MP-35 Grapple, FT Sovereign, Extreme S
Those background sets look awesome. Showed the wife and before I finished the sentence "hey hun look at these-"
The answer was a resounding "NO!" Lol
optimusb39
