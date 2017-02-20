Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,060

More... Toys Alliance have posted a teaser for their Megatron on their Facebook page . The second entry in their Mega Action series, this Megatron will stand the same height as their Optimus Prime – a whopping 18 inches of Decepticon villainy. We expect it to have lots of nice details and optional parts, including light up eyes and fusion cannon details, as well as articulated fingers like the Optimus Prime. Check out the teaser of this non-transformable, fully licensed gigantic Megatron attached to this post, and watch this space for more news on this project including the eventual full reveal.The post Toys Alliance Megatron Teaser appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

