Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Toys Alliance Megatron Teaser
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,060
Toys Alliance Megatron Teaser


Toys Alliance have posted a teaser for their Megatron on their Facebook page. The second entry in their Mega Action series, this Megatron will stand the same height as their Optimus Prime – a whopping 18 inches of Decepticon villainy. We expect it to have lots of nice details and optional parts, including light up eyes and fusion cannon details, as well as articulated fingers like the Optimus Prime. Check out the teaser of this non-transformable, fully licensed gigantic Megatron attached to this post, and watch this space for more news on this project including the eventual full reveal.

The post Toys Alliance Megatron Teaser appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Takara E-Hobby Cartoon Accurate Blue streak
Transformers
Hasbro Masterpiece Optimus Prime Second release TRU MP-10 MP10
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Voyager class Broadside & Blunderbuss
Transformers
G1 European Transformers ? Action Master Rumbler 100%
Transformers
G1 European Transformers ? Action Master Circuit 100%
Transformers
G1 European Transformers ? Action Master Thundercracker 100%
Transformers
G1 European Transformers ? Action Master Sideswipe 100%
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:05 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.