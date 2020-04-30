|
Transform Element Legends Scale Beast Wars Scorponok Color Prototype
we have a look at the color prototype of*Transform Element*Beast Wars Scorponok. This Scorponok figure goes in scale with*Transform Element Legends scaled Blackarachnia and Rattrap
*and we are sure many fans will be really pleased with the great cartoon-accurate design in both modes. We are glad the growing Legends scale market is also paying attention to all Beast Wars fans. Keep in mind that this is still an early prototype and some changes may be done in the final product. We still have no concrete information on price or release date but stay tuned with TFW2005 for » Continue Reading.
