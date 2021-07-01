Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Super 7 Transformers Ultimates Wave 2 Revealed



Super 7 have revealed wave 2 of their non-transforming 7 inch line Transformers Ultimates.* Included in this round is Grimlock, Tracks, Megatron and Bludgeon.* Each come with a wide range of accessories from the cartoon.* They are retailing for $55 USD each and are due to drop in Summer 2022.* Our sponsors will have these up later today, read on to check the pics and details! Sponsor Links: Big Bad Toy Store, TFSource, Robot Kingdom, Hobby Link Japan, The Chosen Prime,
