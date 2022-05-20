Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Newage H44 Ymir (Legends Scale Grimlock) New Variants: Clear, Marvel Comic, G2 & Shat


Third party company Newage have updated their Weibo account with foud new color variants of their H44 Ymir (Legends scale Grimlock). We have the following new redecos of the Dinobot Leader for the Legends class scale: H44B Clober – Shattered glass deco. It comes with*flaming sword/fire effect, gun, fish and a pair of extra hands. H44V Ymir – G2 version (blue). It comes with sword, gun and a pair of extra hands. H44C Ymir – Marvel comics deco. It comes with*with sword, gun and a pair of extra hands. H44T Ymir – Clear version. It comes with flaming sword/fire &#187; Continue Reading.

