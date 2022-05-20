Third party company Newage have updated their Weibo account with foud new color variants of their H44 Ymir (Legends scale Grimlock)
. We have the following new redecos of the Dinobot Leader for the Legends class scale: H44B Clober – Shattered glass deco. It comes with*flaming sword/fire effect, gun, fish and a pair of extra hands. H44V Ymir – G2 version (blue). It comes with sword, gun and a pair of extra hands. H44C Ymir – Marvel comics deco. It comes with*with sword, gun and a pair of extra hands. H44T Ymir – Clear version. It comes with flaming sword/fire » Continue Reading.
