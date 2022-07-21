3rd party company DNA Design have taken to their Facebook
page this morning to once again reveal a new product, that being the DK-35 upgrade kit for the Studio Series TF1 Voyager Megatron figure. Featuring a new chest piece and a cannon, the kit overall makes him more accurate to the movie design and we think many movie fans will be interested. It is expected to be released in November of this year. Check out the photos after the break and let us know what you think on the boards!
