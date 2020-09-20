Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 04:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Transformers Studio Series 86 Hot Rod In Hand Images


Via*TonTon Review on Youtube*we have our first in-hand images of the*Transformers Studio Series 86 Hot Rod. The rumored Studio Series 86 line with characters from the classic G1 Tranformers animated movie couldn’t have started any better. This figure looks amazing in both modes, capturing all the style and design of Hot Rod. Some fans may find the mold an engineering on different level for a retail figure. We are sure your optics will be more than pleased with the images and comparisons shots next to other recent Transformers figures and his Masterpiece incarnation. Check out all the images on this &#187; Continue Reading.

Crobot91
Re: Transformers Studio Series 86 Hot Rod In Hand Images
Awesome figure!
Matrix_Holder
Re: Transformers Studio Series 86 Hot Rod In Hand Images
I'll take 5 please.
cr3d1t
Re: Transformers Studio Series 86 Hot Rod In Hand Images
God lord he looks fantastic
Black Spidey Boy
Re: Transformers Studio Series 86 Hot Rod In Hand Images
Wow! Looks great! The chest is better than the official MP, even.
cr3d1t
Re: Transformers Studio Series 86 Hot Rod In Hand Images
He's definitely going to cost more than a Deluxe, right? I mean, opening hands and three accessories? It would be too generous from Hasbro to price it at 29.99$
