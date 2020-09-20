Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,399

Transformers Studio Series 86 Hot Rod In Hand Images



Via*TonTon Review on Youtube*we have our first in-hand images of the*Transformers Studio Series 86 Hot Rod. The rumored Studio Series 86 line with characters from the classic G1 Tranformers animated movie couldn’t have started any better. This figure looks amazing in both modes, capturing all the style and design of Hot Rod. Some fans may find the mold an engineering on different level for a retail figure. We are sure your optics will be more than pleased with the images and comparisons shots next to other recent Transformers figures and his Masterpiece incarnation. Check out all the images on this



Via*TonTon Review on Youtube*we have our first in-hand images of the*Transformers Studio Series 86 Hot Rod. The rumored Studio Series 86 line with characters from the classic G1 Tranformers animated movie couldn't have started any better. This figure looks amazing in both modes, capturing all the style and design of Hot Rod. Some fans may find the mold an engineering on different level for a retail figure. We are sure your optics will be more than pleased with the images and comparisons shots next to other recent Transformers figures and his Masterpiece incarnation.





