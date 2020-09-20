|
Transformers Studio Series 86 Scourge First Look
Our Sunday leak afternoon is not over yet! Just when we were enjoying our first in-hand images of the impressive Studio Series Hot Rod, now we can share for you our first look at the new*Transformers Studio Series 86 Scourge*via an image from Cybertron Philllipines Facebook Group.
We have a slightly blurry image of Scourge in robot mode, but we are sure you will be highly interested in this modern rendition of Scourge. Very faithful to his animation design with great proportions and colors. The new Studio Series 86 line is sure getting the attention of all collectors by » Continue Reading.
