Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Studio Series 86 Scourge First Look
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,399
Transformers Studio Series 86 Scourge First Look


Our Sunday leak afternoon is not over yet! Just when we were enjoying our first in-hand images of the impressive Studio Series Hot Rod, now we can share for you our first look at the new*Transformers Studio Series 86 Scourge*via an image from Cybertron Philllipines Facebook Group. We have a slightly blurry image of Scourge in robot mode, but we are sure you will be highly interested in this modern rendition of Scourge. Very faithful to his animation design with great proportions and colors. The new Studio Series 86 line is sure getting the attention of all collectors by &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Studio Series 86 Scourge First Look appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Autobot Blaster Reissue 2020 Hasbro Sealed
Transformers
TransFormers G1 Decepticon Onslaught Bruticus *RAMP* Part Vintage Hasbro 1986
Transformers
TransFormers G1 Decepticon Bruticus *LEFT FOOT* Part Vintage Hasbro 1986
Transformers
TransFormers G1 Decepticon Bruticus *RIGHT FOOT* Part Vintage Hasbro 1986
Transformers
5 Transformers from Canada for g scale, ho and n scale for repair
Transformers
Transformers Universe Ultra Magnus
Transformers
Transformers Binaltech Smokescreen WRC 2003 BT-01 Masterpiece Alternators
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:45 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.