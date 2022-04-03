Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? March Final Week
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 11:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,080
TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? March Final Week


March has ended with an active week of Transformers sightings. More Legacy toys have arrived in Chile, fans in Hungary also get some Legacy and R.E.D. toys, Studio Series Bumblebee Deluxes hit shelves in Italy and Mexico, Legacy toys finally arrive in New Zealand, Generations Selects Lift-Ticket in Peru and we have the usual rain of new toys at Singaporean retail with Legacy, Premium Finish, Masterpiece, Generations Selects and some Beast Wars reissues. Transformers Legacy Wave 1 Core In Chile ?*2005 Boards member*Lapin*found Legacy Skywarp, Iguanus and Hot Rod at*Irion toys in Santiago. <a href="https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/hungary-transformers-sightings.87193/page-4#post-20115213">Legacy Wave 1 Voyager And &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? March Final Week appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:29 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.