March has ended with an active week of Transformers sightings. More Legacy toys have arrived in Chile, fans in Hungary also get some Legacy and R.E.D. toys, Studio Series Bumblebee Deluxes hit shelves in Italy and Mexico, Legacy toys finally arrive in New Zealand, Generations Selects Lift-Ticket in Peru and we have the usual rain of new toys at Singaporean retail with Legacy, Premium Finish, Masterpiece, Generations Selects and some Beast Wars reissues. Transformers Legacy Wave 1 Core In Chile ?
2005 Boards member Lapin found Legacy Skywarp, Iguanus and Hot Rod at Irion toys in Santiago.
