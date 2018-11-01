|
Hot Pre-Order, Transformers War Far Cybertron Siege Voyagers and Deluxes
as listed Transformers WFC Siege Wave 1 Voyager Class
figures Optimus Prime and Megatron in stock. Pre-orders* for* Deluxe Class Wave 1
figures Optimus Prime and Megatron in stock. Pre-orders for Deluxe Class Wave 1 (Sideswipe, Hound, Cog, and Threadshot) are due next week. In addition they also posted some new stock images of the figures.
