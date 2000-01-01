Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
Post/list your Transformers Purchases for 2022!
Let?s do it again this year!!

January
**coming soon**

En route:
- -
Preorders:
Selects BlackZarak - EBGames
Golden Disc Collection 4: Terrorsaur - amazon.ca
Golden Disc Collection 4: Terrorsaur - amazon.com
Haslab VictorySaber - HasbroPulse
BBTS PileOfLoot:
- -
@ myUSaddress:
WFC-S26 Autobot Alphastrike Counterforce - amazon.com
TFSS 4.0 Impactor - eBay
IF-EX16A Alleria - (tfw2005 boardmember)
DNA Design DK-13 (Siege Galaxy OP upgrade kit) - Mandarake
