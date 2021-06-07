Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Magic Square Toys Legends Scale Scrapper And Mixmaster Color Samples


Via Weibo user*?????*we have images of the color samples of Magic Square Toys Legends Scale Scrapper And Mixmaster. Scrapper and Mixmaster show off a nice cartoon-accurate design in both modes, with some really nice details and paint applications all packed in the small Legends scale size. Both are part of Magic Square Devastator which features two different display configurations: G1 cartoon or Studio Ox style. There’s still no concrete information on price or release date, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates! See all the mirrored and join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Board!

The post Magic Square Toys Legends Scale Scrapper And Mixmaster Color Samples appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



