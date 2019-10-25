|
Robot Kingdom Newsletter 1503
TFW2005 friend and sponsor Robot Kingdom brings you their newsletter for this week. See the highlights below and then read on for the complete listing! ROBOTKINGDOM.COM Newsletter #1503 Hi, Here is a quick update from*www.robotkingdom.com
. #1 Hot Items Takaratomy Mall Exclusive DIACLONE DA-48 COSMO BATTLES 02 RED LIGHTNING SET. New Listing! Preorder. Available in end of February 2020. US74.90 <a class="externalLink" href="http://www.robotkingdom.com/da48.html" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener">Takaratomy Mall Exclusive DIACLONE DA-48 COSMO BATTLES 02 RED LIGHTNING » Continue Reading.
The post Robot Kingdom Newsletter 1503
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.