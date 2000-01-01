Hi all!
I wanted a graded copy of Marvel Transformers #1 to display with my transformers collection.
I bought this on a whim without looking too much into it.
https://www.ebay.ca/itm/324846533761...53.m1438.l2649
What's your take on it? I know nothing about the value of comic book. From what I could gather, it is at or slightly below market value, but I could be wrong from my 15 minutes expertise.
Anyway, it is just out of curiosity. I'm not looking to make a profit on it and did not buy it in hope it gains value. Just for personal enjoyment.
Also, should I invest in UV filter if it is placed in indirect sunlight?