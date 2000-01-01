Today, 09:33 PM #1 Kheoth Generation 2 Join Date: Dec 2015 Location: Canada Posts: 129 Need feedback from comic book collector



I wanted a graded copy of Marvel Transformers #1 to display with my transformers collection.



I bought this on a whim without looking too much into it.



https://www.ebay.ca/itm/324846533761...53.m1438.l2649



What's your take on it? I know nothing about the value of comic book. From what I could gather, it is at or slightly below market value, but I could be wrong from my 15 minutes expertise.



Anyway, it is just out of curiosity. I'm not looking to make a profit on it and did not buy it in hope it gains value. Just for personal enjoyment.



Also, should I invest in UV filter if it is placed in indirect sunlight? Hi all!I wanted a graded copy of Marvel Transformers #1 to display with my transformers collection.I bought this on a whim without looking too much into it.What's your take on it? I know nothing about the value of comic book. From what I could gather, it is at or slightly below market value, but I could be wrong from my 15 minutes expertise.Anyway, it is just out of curiosity. I'm not looking to make a profit on it and did not buy it in hope it gains value. Just for personal enjoyment.Also, should I invest in UV filter if it is placed in indirect sunlight?

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

