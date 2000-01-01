Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:33 PM   #1
Kheoth
Generation 2
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Canada
Posts: 129
Need feedback from comic book collector
Hi all!

I wanted a graded copy of Marvel Transformers #1 to display with my transformers collection.

I bought this on a whim without looking too much into it.

https://www.ebay.ca/itm/324846533761...53.m1438.l2649

What's your take on it? I know nothing about the value of comic book. From what I could gather, it is at or slightly below market value, but I could be wrong from my 15 minutes expertise.

Anyway, it is just out of curiosity. I'm not looking to make a profit on it and did not buy it in hope it gains value. Just for personal enjoyment.

Also, should I invest in UV filter if it is placed in indirect sunlight?
