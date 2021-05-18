Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Kingdom Commander Class Rodimus Prime In-Hand Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,539
Transformers Kingdom Commander Class Rodimus Prime In-Hand Images


Via PrimevsPrime on Youtube we have our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers Kingdom Commander Class Rodimus Prime. Rodimus Prime is the latest Commander class mold in the War For Cybertron collection. While he may not be as bog as other previous Commander class toys, this figure sure shows a more complex transformation and a a wider range of poseability compared to other figures and his trailer can transform into his iconic G1 toy battle station. We have good comparison shots next to Power Of The Prime Rodimus Prime, Studio Series 86 Hot Rod, Masterpiece Hot Rod and other War &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Kingdom Commander Class Rodimus Prime In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:06 PM   #2
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 1,394
Re: Transformers Kingdom Commander Class Rodimus Prime In-Hand Images
I like it enough
evenstaves is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hammond manufacturing POWER TRANSFORMER model 167P11 11.0 Volts ct /5 amps
Transformers
Transformers Iron Hide #4 Cgc 9.2 Sined By Beth Bornstein Virgin Edition
Transformers
Super GoBot Autobot STAKS Mighty Robot car hauler tractor and trailer, complete
Transformers
"Rare" Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood 3-in-1 Transformation Treehouse Playset
Transformers
Transformers Generations Silverbolt Autobot Collectible Character Card
Transformers
Transformers Generations Onslaught Decepticon Collectible Character Card
Transformers
Transformers Generations Powerglide Autobot Collectible Character Card
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:29 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.