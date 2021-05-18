Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,539

Transformers Kingdom Commander Class Rodimus Prime In-Hand Images



Via PrimevsPrime on Youtube we have our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers Kingdom Commander Class Rodimus Prime. Rodimus Prime is the latest Commander class mold in the War For Cybertron collection. While he may not be as bog as other previous Commander class toys, this figure sure shows a more complex transformation and a a wider range of poseability compared to other figures and his trailer can transform into his iconic G1 toy battle station. We have good comparison shots next to Power Of The Prime Rodimus Prime, Studio Series 86 Hot Rod, Masterpiece Hot Rod and other War



