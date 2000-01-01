Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Yesterday, 11:49 PM   #1
MapleMegatron
Titanium
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: Canada
Posts: 1,208
New TF figures on Toysrus.ca
Lots of new stuff there.

SS Ironhide
Latest SS deluxe wave with VW BB
Exclusive Rebekah's Garage (the suped up versio of SS01 Bee)
Exclusive Cyberverse Thundercracker

http://www.toysrus.ca/family/viewall...eEnabled=false
